NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/28

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

11 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 59° - 77°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Air Temperature 68° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:30pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 7:42a High

Fri 2:00p Low

Fri 8:20p High

Sat 2:15a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:06a High

Fri 1:34p Low

Fri 7:44p High

Sat 1:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:18a High

Fri 1:48p Low

Fri 7:56p High

Sat 2:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:10a High

Fri 1:30p Low

Fri 7:48p High

Sat 1:45a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 11:47a High

Fri 5:40p Low

Sat 12:25a High

Sat 5:55a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:47a High

Fri 1:50p Low

Fri 8:17p High

Sat 2:06a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 11:21a High

Fri 4:47p Low

Fri 11:59p High

Sat 5:02a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 8:23a High

Fri 2:49p Low

Fri 8:49p High

Sat 3:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:18a High

Fri 1:35p Low

Fri 7:46p High

Sat 1:50a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 7:44a High

Fri 2:04p Low

Fri 8:09p High

Sat 2:23a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:27a High

Fri 1:44p Low

Fri 7:52p High

Sat 1:58a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 8:17a High

Fri 2:42p Low

Fri 8:44p High

Sat 3:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

