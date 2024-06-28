NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/28
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
11 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 77°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 7:42a
|High
Fri 2:00p
|Low
Fri 8:20p
|High
Sat 2:15a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:06a
|High
Fri 1:34p
|Low
Fri 7:44p
|High
Sat 1:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:18a
|High
Fri 1:48p
|Low
Fri 7:56p
|High
Sat 2:03a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:10a
|High
Fri 1:30p
|Low
Fri 7:48p
|High
Sat 1:45a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 11:47a
|High
Fri 5:40p
|Low
Sat 12:25a
|High
Sat 5:55a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:47a
|High
Fri 1:50p
|Low
Fri 8:17p
|High
Sat 2:06a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 11:21a
|High
Fri 4:47p
|Low
Fri 11:59p
|High
Sat 5:02a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 8:23a
|High
Fri 2:49p
|Low
Fri 8:49p
|High
Sat 3:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:18a
|High
Fri 1:35p
|Low
Fri 7:46p
|High
Sat 1:50a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 7:44a
|High
Fri 2:04p
|Low
Fri 8:09p
|High
Sat 2:23a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:27a
|High
Fri 1:44p
|Low
Fri 7:52p
|High
Sat 1:58a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 8:17a
|High
Fri 2:42p
|Low
Fri 8:44p
|High
Sat 3:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
