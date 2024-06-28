NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/28

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/28

Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
11 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature59° - 77°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Air Temperature68° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:30pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 7:42a		High
Fri 2:00p		Low
Fri 8:20p		High
Sat 2:15a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:06a		High
Fri 1:34p		Low
Fri 7:44p		High
Sat 1:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:18a		High
Fri 1:48p		Low
Fri 7:56p		High
Sat 2:03a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:10a		High
Fri 1:30p		Low
Fri 7:48p		High
Sat 1:45a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 11:47a		High
Fri 5:40p		Low
Sat 12:25a		High
Sat 5:55a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:47a		High
Fri 1:50p		Low
Fri 8:17p		High
Sat 2:06a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 11:21a		High
Fri 4:47p		Low
Fri 11:59p		High
Sat 5:02a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 8:23a		High
Fri 2:49p		Low
Fri 8:49p		High
Sat 3:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:18a		High
Fri 1:35p		Low
Fri 7:46p		High
Sat 1:50a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 7:44a		High
Fri 2:04p		Low
Fri 8:09p		High
Sat 2:23a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:27a		High
Fri 1:44p		Low
Fri 7:52p		High
Sat 1:58a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 8:17a		High
Fri 2:42p		Low
Fri 8:44p		High
Sat 3:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds and NW 2 ft at 3 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

