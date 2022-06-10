NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/10

Dennis Malloy photo

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Air Temperature72° - 81°
WindsFrom the West
8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature60° - 74°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:26pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 10:59a		High
Fri 5:08p		Low
Fri 11:44p		High
Sat 5:24a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:23a		High
Fri 4:42p		Low
Fri 11:08p		High
Sat 4:58a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:35a		High
Fri 4:56p		Low
Fri 11:20p		High
Sat 5:12a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:27a		High
Fri 4:38p		Low
Fri 11:12p		High
Sat 4:54a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:02a		Low
Fri 3:04p		High
Fri 8:48p		Low
Sat 3:49a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 10:47a		High
Fri 5:06p		Low
Fri 11:36p		High
Sat 5:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 7:09a		Low
Fri 2:38p		High
Fri 7:55p		Low
Sat 3:23a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 5:11a		Low
Fri 11:19a		High
Fri 5:55p		Low
Sat 12:10a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:22a		High
Fri 4:52p		Low
Fri 11:09p		High
Sat 5:04a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 10:43a		High
Fri 5:17p		Low
Fri 11:32p		High
Sat 5:32a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:32a		High
Fri 5:00p		Low
Fri 11:18p		High
Sat 5:17a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 5:18a		Low
Fri 11:23a		High
Fri 5:57p		Low
Sat 12:06a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early this afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

