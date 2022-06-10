NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 6/10

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Air Temperature 72° - 81° Winds From the West

8 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 60° - 74°

(Normal 62° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:26pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 10:59a High

Fri 5:08p Low

Fri 11:44p High

Sat 5:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:23a High

Fri 4:42p Low

Fri 11:08p High

Sat 4:58a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:35a High

Fri 4:56p Low

Fri 11:20p High

Sat 5:12a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:27a High

Fri 4:38p Low

Fri 11:12p High

Sat 4:54a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:02a Low

Fri 3:04p High

Fri 8:48p Low

Sat 3:49a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:47a High

Fri 5:06p Low

Fri 11:36p High

Sat 5:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 7:09a Low

Fri 2:38p High

Fri 7:55p Low

Sat 3:23a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 5:11a Low

Fri 11:19a High

Fri 5:55p Low

Sat 12:10a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:22a High

Fri 4:52p Low

Fri 11:09p High

Sat 5:04a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 10:43a High

Fri 5:17p Low

Fri 11:32p High

Sat 5:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:32a High

Fri 5:00p Low

Fri 11:18p High

Sat 5:17a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 5:18a Low

Fri 11:23a High

Fri 5:57p Low

Sat 12:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW early this afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

