NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 5/31

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
10 - 14 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 70°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature67° - 74°
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:20pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 9:10a		High
Fri 3:15p		Low
Fri 9:46p		High
Sat 3:32a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:34a		High
Fri 2:49p		Low
Fri 9:10p		High
Sat 3:06a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:46a		High
Fri 3:03p		Low
Fri 9:22p		High
Sat 3:20a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:38a		High
Fri 2:45p		Low
Fri 9:14p		High
Sat 3:02a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:13a		Low
Fri 1:15p		High
Fri 6:55p		Low
Sat 1:51a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:10a		High
Fri 3:12p		Low
Fri 9:40p		High
Sat 3:29a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 5:20a		Low
Fri 12:49p		High
Fri 6:02p		Low
Sat 1:25a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 9:44a		High
Fri 4:10p		Low
Fri 10:09p		High
Sat 4:24a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:40a		High
Fri 2:59p		Low
Fri 9:08p		High
Sat 3:17a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 9:05a		High
Fri 3:25p		Low
Fri 9:29p		High
Sat 3:50a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 8:50a		High
Fri 3:10p		Low
Fri 9:14p		High
Sat 3:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 9:38a		High
Fri 4:04p		Low
Fri 10:05p		High
Sat 4:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds. A slight chance of showers.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 3 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

