NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 5/31
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
10 - 14 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 70°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|67° - 74°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:20pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 9:10a
|High
Fri 3:15p
|Low
Fri 9:46p
|High
Sat 3:32a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:34a
|High
Fri 2:49p
|Low
Fri 9:10p
|High
Sat 3:06a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:46a
|High
Fri 3:03p
|Low
Fri 9:22p
|High
Sat 3:20a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:38a
|High
Fri 2:45p
|Low
Fri 9:14p
|High
Sat 3:02a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:13a
|Low
Fri 1:15p
|High
Fri 6:55p
|Low
Sat 1:51a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:10a
|High
Fri 3:12p
|Low
Fri 9:40p
|High
Sat 3:29a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 5:20a
|Low
Fri 12:49p
|High
Fri 6:02p
|Low
Sat 1:25a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 9:44a
|High
Fri 4:10p
|Low
Fri 10:09p
|High
Sat 4:24a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:40a
|High
Fri 2:59p
|Low
Fri 9:08p
|High
Sat 3:17a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 9:05a
|High
Fri 3:25p
|Low
Fri 9:29p
|High
Sat 3:50a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 8:50a
|High
Fri 3:10p
|Low
Fri 9:14p
|High
Sat 3:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 9:38a
|High
Fri 4:04p
|Low
Fri 10:05p
|High
Sat 4:25a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds. A slight chance of showers.
FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 3 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
2022 Polar Bear Plunge
Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ
Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt