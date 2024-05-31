NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 5/31

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the North

10 - 14 mph (Gust 24 mph)

9 - 12 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 70°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 67° - 74° Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:20pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 9:10a High

Fri 3:15p Low

Fri 9:46p High

Sat 3:32a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:34a High

Fri 2:49p Low

Fri 9:10p High

Sat 3:06a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:46a High

Fri 3:03p Low

Fri 9:22p High

Sat 3:20a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:38a High

Fri 2:45p Low

Fri 9:14p High

Sat 3:02a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:13a Low

Fri 1:15p High

Fri 6:55p Low

Sat 1:51a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:10a High

Fri 3:12p Low

Fri 9:40p High

Sat 3:29a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 5:20a Low

Fri 12:49p High

Fri 6:02p Low

Sat 1:25a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 9:44a High

Fri 4:10p Low

Fri 10:09p High

Sat 4:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:40a High

Fri 2:59p Low

Fri 9:08p High

Sat 3:17a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 9:05a High

Fri 3:25p Low

Fri 9:29p High

Sat 3:50a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 8:50a High

Fri 3:10p Low

Fri 9:14p High

Sat 3:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 9:38a High

Fri 4:04p Low

Fri 10:05p High

Sat 4:25a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds. A slight chance of showers.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 3 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

2022 Polar Bear Plunge More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ

Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey Lake life — it’s a thing in New Jersey. Sussex, Passaic and Morris Counties have their own shores, held near and dear by visitors and locals, alike. Here's a roundup of a dozen breath-taking lakefront rentals in North Jersey, many along Lake Hopatcong or Upper Greenwood Lake. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt