NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 5/24
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
4 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|64° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:32am - 8:14pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 9:03a
|Low
Fri 3:09p
|High
Fri 9:12p
|Low
Sat 4:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:37a
|Low
Fri 2:33p
|High
Fri 8:46p
|Low
Sat 3:26a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:51a
|Low
Fri 2:45p
|High
Fri 9:00p
|Low
Sat 3:38a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:33a
|Low
Fri 2:37p
|High
Fri 8:42p
|Low
Sat 3:30a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:24a
|High
Fri 12:43p
|Low
Fri 7:14p
|High
Sat 12:52a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:00a
|Low
Fri 3:01p
|High
Fri 9:10p
|Low
Sat 4:00a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 6:58a
|High
Fri 11:50a
|Low
Fri 6:48p
|High
Fri 11:59p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 9:57a
|Low
Fri 3:29p
|High
Fri 10:14p
|Low
Sat 4:42a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:44a
|Low
Fri 2:30p
|High
Fri 8:59p
|Low
Sat 3:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 9:16a
|Low
Fri 2:55p
|High
Fri 9:40p
|Low
Sat 4:01a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:46a
|Low
Fri 2:37p
|High
Fri 9:04p
|Low
Sat 3:36a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 9:55a
|Low
Fri 3:36p
|High
Fri 10:11p
|Low
Sat 4:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers with isolated tstms this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
MON: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
