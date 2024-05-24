NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 5/24

Ferris wheel in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
4 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 68°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature64° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset5:32am - 8:14pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 9:03a		Low
Fri 3:09p		High
Fri 9:12p		Low
Sat 4:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:37a		Low
Fri 2:33p		High
Fri 8:46p		Low
Sat 3:26a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:51a		Low
Fri 2:45p		High
Fri 9:00p		Low
Sat 3:38a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:33a		Low
Fri 2:37p		High
Fri 8:42p		Low
Sat 3:30a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:24a		High
Fri 12:43p		Low
Fri 7:14p		High
Sat 12:52a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 9:00a		Low
Fri 3:01p		High
Fri 9:10p		Low
Sat 4:00a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 6:58a		High
Fri 11:50a		Low
Fri 6:48p		High
Fri 11:59p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 9:57a		Low
Fri 3:29p		High
Fri 10:14p		Low
Sat 4:42a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:44a		Low
Fri 2:30p		High
Fri 8:59p		Low
Sat 3:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 9:16a		Low
Fri 2:55p		High
Fri 9:40p		Low
Sat 4:01a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:46a		Low
Fri 2:37p		High
Fri 9:04p		Low
Sat 3:36a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 9:55a		Low
Fri 3:36p		High
Fri 10:11p		Low
Sat 4:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers with isolated tstms this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

