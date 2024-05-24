NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 5/24

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

4 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)

3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 68°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 64° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 5:32am - 8:14pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 9:03a Low

Fri 3:09p High

Fri 9:12p Low

Sat 4:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:37a Low

Fri 2:33p High

Fri 8:46p Low

Sat 3:26a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:51a Low

Fri 2:45p High

Fri 9:00p Low

Sat 3:38a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:33a Low

Fri 2:37p High

Fri 8:42p Low

Sat 3:30a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:24a High

Fri 12:43p Low

Fri 7:14p High

Sat 12:52a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:00a Low

Fri 3:01p High

Fri 9:10p Low

Sat 4:00a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 6:58a High

Fri 11:50a Low

Fri 6:48p High

Fri 11:59p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 9:57a Low

Fri 3:29p High

Fri 10:14p Low

Sat 4:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:44a Low

Fri 2:30p High

Fri 8:59p Low

Sat 3:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 9:16a Low

Fri 2:55p High

Fri 9:40p Low

Sat 4:01a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:46a Low

Fri 2:37p High

Fri 9:04p Low

Sat 3:36a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 9:55a Low

Fri 3:36p High

Fri 10:11p Low

Sat 4:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers with isolated tstms this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

