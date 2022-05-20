NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 5/20

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Air Temperature 64° - 75° Winds From the Southeast

10 - 15 mph (Gust 24 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 54° - 62°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:10pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 6:13a High

Fri 12:21p Low

Fri 6:18p High

Sat 12:40a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:37a High

Fri 11:55a Low

Fri 5:42p High

Sat 12:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:49a High

Fri 12:09p Low

Fri 5:54p High

Sat 12:28a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:41a High

Fri 11:51a Low

Fri 5:46p High

Sat 12:10a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 10:18a High

Fri 4:01p Low

Fri 10:23p High

Sat 4:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:18a High

Fri 12:10p Low

Fri 6:17p High

Sat 12:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 9:52a High

Fri 3:08p Low

Fri 9:57p High

Sat 3:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 6:47a High

Fri 12:53p Low

Fri 6:41p High

Sat 1:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:50a High

Fri 11:50a Low

Fri 5:46p High

Sat 12:13a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 6:19a High

Fri 12:24p Low

Fri 6:11p High

Sat 12:52a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:57a High

Fri 11:57a Low

Fri 5:48p High

Sat 12:21a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 6:47a High

Fri 12:59p Low

Fri 6:45p High

Sat 1:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning, then 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Areas of fog early in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

