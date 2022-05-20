NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 5/20
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Air Temperature
|64° - 75°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
10 - 15 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|54° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:10pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 6:13a
|High
Fri 12:21p
|Low
Fri 6:18p
|High
Sat 12:40a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:37a
|High
Fri 11:55a
|Low
Fri 5:42p
|High
Sat 12:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:49a
|High
Fri 12:09p
|Low
Fri 5:54p
|High
Sat 12:28a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:41a
|High
Fri 11:51a
|Low
Fri 5:46p
|High
Sat 12:10a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 10:18a
|High
Fri 4:01p
|Low
Fri 10:23p
|High
Sat 4:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:18a
|High
Fri 12:10p
|Low
Fri 6:17p
|High
Sat 12:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 9:52a
|High
Fri 3:08p
|Low
Fri 9:57p
|High
Sat 3:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 6:47a
|High
Fri 12:53p
|Low
Fri 6:41p
|High
Sat 1:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:50a
|High
Fri 11:50a
|Low
Fri 5:46p
|High
Sat 12:13a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 6:19a
|High
Fri 12:24p
|Low
Fri 6:11p
|High
Sat 12:52a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:57a
|High
Fri 11:57a
|Low
Fri 5:48p
|High
Sat 12:21a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 6:47a
|High
Fri 12:59p
|Low
Fri 6:45p
|High
Sat 1:21a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning, then 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Areas of fog early in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.