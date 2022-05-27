NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 5/2
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Air Temperature
|66° - 79°
|Winds
|From the South
14 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)
12 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 65°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:31am - 8:16pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 6:22a
|Low
Fri 12:32p
|High
Fri 6:50p
|Low
Sat 1:17a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:56a
|Low
Fri 11:56a
|High
Fri 6:24p
|Low
Sat 12:41a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:10a
|Low
Fri 12:08p
|High
Fri 6:38p
|Low
Sat 12:53a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 5:52a
|Low
Fri 12:00p
|High
Fri 6:20p
|Low
Sat 12:45a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 10:02a
|Low
Fri 4:37p
|High
Fri 10:30p
|Low
Sat 5:22a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:16a
|Low
Fri 12:29p
|High
Fri 6:43p
|Low
Sat 1:19a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 9:09a
|Low
Fri 4:11p
|High
Fri 9:37p
|Low
Sat 4:56a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 6:55a
|Low
Fri 12:55p
|High
Fri 7:25p
|Low
Sat 1:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:08a
|Low
Fri 12:10p
|High
Fri 6:35p
|Low
Sat 12:56a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 6:30a
|Low
Fri 12:27p
|High
Fri 6:54p
|Low
Sat 1:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:20a
|Low
Fri 12:18p
|High
Fri 6:46p
|Low
Sat 1:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 7:17a
|Low
Fri 1:12p
|High
Fri 7:42p
|Low
Sat 2:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON
REST OF TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of heavy drizzle. Areas of dense fog. Vsby 1 NM or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Areas of heavy drizzle in the morning. A chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less, increasing to 1 to 3 NM early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.