NJ bar’s last call just before 50th anniversary

We've seen so many bars and restaurants close in New Jersey this past year. Now we will soon say goodbye to Collins Pub in Morris Plains which, according to their Facebook page, will shut its doors a few days short of their 50th anniversary.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our employees for their dedication and our loyal patrons who supported us. We appreciate all the support and love from our family and friends. We are greatly saddened that we have to close the doors at this location just before Collins Pub’s 50th anniversary. We hope that you all will continue to support us as we venture out to new endeavors. We wish everyone health and safety during these times.

-The Alberto Family."

No reason was given for the closing but in these tough COVID times when bars and restaurants can only serve to 25% capacity, it wouldn't be hard to take a guess. Seriously? What's a bar without barstools? What's Morris Plains going to be like without Collins Pub,morris which has been there almost 50 years? Remember how you felt when Cheers closed?

Neighborhood bars are important to New Jersey, but many of them like so many other businesses are being driven out of business thanks to Governor Murphy who's forcing businesses to operate at a rate where they can barely make any money if at all in the name of COVID. We know the rules, let us live our lives at our own risk.

Although they are closing, Collins Pub reminds you again according to their Facebook page that they are open now.

"As of now we are still open for business!

-The bar opens at 3pm and the kitchen is serving food from 3:30pm-9pm.

-We do NOT take reservations. Tables are on a first come first serve basis.

-PLEASE BE AWARE if we are busy and people are waiting for a table and you have been here for a while. We are tying to serve everyone as best we can.

- As always, we thank you!!"

We thank you Collins Pub for fifty years of serving New Jersey and wish you could have raised a glass on your 50th. Salute!

