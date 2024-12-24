NJ woman accused of scamming $1M as condo complex property manager

NJ woman accuses of scamming employer (Canva, UCPO, Townsquare Media Illustration)

🔻 NJ woman charged with theft, forgery
🔻Accused of scamming employer
🔻Allegedly faked invoices as onsite manage

A 43-year-old Morris County woman has been accused of scamming more than $1 million from her employer while working as an on-site property manager at a condo complex.

Martinia Heath, of Morris Plains, was charged with second-degree counts of theft by deception and impersonation, as well as one count each of third- and fourth-degree forgery.

Concerns by Corner Property Management of Springfield prompted the investigation by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Special Prosecutions Unit.

Mountain Club Condos (Google Maps, Canva)
Investigators said that Heath falsified records and correspondence including phony invoices while working as an on-site property manager at the Mountain Club Condominium complex in Morris County.

Heath’s scheme led to more than $1 million in financial losses to Corner Property between 2019 and 2023, according to officials.

She was set to make her first court appearance in Union County on Jan. 30, 2025.

Anyone with further information about this or similar incidents involving Heath was urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Alex Lopez at 908-527-4500.

