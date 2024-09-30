Police: NJ woman racked up $80K in personal purchases on work credit card

🔶Work credit card used at dozens of retailers

🔶Clothes, jewelry, patio furniture among purchases

🔶NJ woman faces criminal charge

FREEHOLD – A 37-year-old Monmouth County woman has been accused of racking up more than $80,000 in personal charges on her former employer’s company-issued credit card — including a remodel of her own kitchen.

Nadine Hurd, of Long Branch, was charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced Monday.

Hurd had worked as the customer service and inventory manager for a Wall-based manufacturing company, between 2018 and 2023, Santiago said.

A joint investigation involving the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Wall Township Police revealed that over the course of slightly more than five years, Hurd used her company credit card at more than 50 different retailers.

She allegedly bought personal items that included clothing, jewelry, patio furniture, garden supplies — and a home kitchen remodel, including new appliances.

Hurd turned herself in on Friday, the prosecutor said.

She was released on a summons, pending proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court.

