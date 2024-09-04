NJ salesman accused of $200K money laundering scheme

🔲 NJ man accused of ripping off ex-client

A 55-year-old Manasquan man has been accused of ripping off a former sales client by racking up credit card charges and reselling goods for more than $200,000.

Adam C. Kleinwaks, who worked for a printing company, is charged with second-degree counts of money laundering and theft by unlawful taking.

Kleinwaks made labels for recreational commercial products, which he charged to the old client’s credit card before reselling and pocketing more than $200,000 in payments, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said Wednesday.

He cashed checks and made multiple deposits into a personal bank account, prosecutors said.

The county's Financial Crimes and Special Prosecutions Unit launched its investigation after being contacted by the credit card company.

Kleinwaks surrendered to authorities last week. His first Superior Court appearance is Oct. 10.

Anyone with information about Kleinwaks’ activities is asked to contact Detective Robert Afanasewicz at 800-533-7443.

