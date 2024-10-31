🔴 Unnamed political commentator made comments about rabbi

🔴 NJ man promised "death sentence" for comments, prosecutors say

🔴 FBI says he expressed wanting to hurt "LGBTQ f***s" who "stand with Gaza"

MORRIS PLAINS — A New Jersey man is charged with making detailed threats against a female political commentator after she made comments about a rabbi.

Haim Braverman, 45, of Morris Plains appeared in federal court in Newark on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He faces one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.

Prosecutors said Braverman made detailed and disturbing threats against a political commentator last month. Authorities did not name the commentator, though court documents indicated she was a woman.

The threats were in response to comments she had made about a prominent rabbi who led a branch of Orthodox Judaism before his death, prosecutors said.

Death threats against political commentator

According to a criminal complaint, Braverman made the threats in a video he posted online. He said the political commentator's remarks were "disgraceful" and that he had a poster of the rabbi hanging in his house, the complaint written by an FBI agent said.

"You’ll get what’s coming to you... if I could f***ing kill you right now, I would not even..., f*** it I’ll give you the steel bat. I wouldn’t even stop. I’d kill you. Dead," said Braverman as he held the bat, according to the complaint.

"I’m threatening a death sentence against [the commentator]," Braverman is accused of saying.

According to the complaint, Braverman also wrote in the post that the commentator "needs to be killed."

Around the same time, he sent an audio message to friends using a messaging app.

“After I heard what... she said, I will go to prison, gladly find her and kill her... I will find a f***ing weapon and f***ing kill her. I am outraged," said Braverman, according to the complaint.

Previous threats in group chat

Investigators with the FBI also said they found messages from last year on Braverman's phone. The messages were sent to a group chat called “Real Jewish” which was created in October 2023 around the time of the surprise attacks by Hamas on Israel.

Braverman sent photos of his weapons including a stun gun, knives, and a baseball bat to the group chat, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, he sent the following message to the group chat in November 2023:

"How would you like a f***ing steel bat shoved into your f***ing skull? Cause that what’s gonna f***ing come to you. These little f***ing kids... the bottom line is that times come b****. If I fucking encounter any of those f***s that want to deny whatever, there’s gonna be a f***ing fight and [unintelligible] gonna be a blood bath, I’ll tell ya because me and my boys will f***ing destroy your motherf***ing ass, c*******er!... To those f***ing LGBTQ f***s, younger f***s mostly, who stand with Gaza and calls us oppressors. . . You’re gonna see what’s gonna come to you, you’re gonna f***ing see."

Records showed that he also applied for a firearm permit but was denied later the same week, the complaint said.

