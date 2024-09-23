NJ announces its ‘teacher of the year’ for 2024-2025

The Garden State has a new teacher of the year.

The New Jersey Department of Education on Monday announced that a teacher in Somerset County has earned the honor.

Stefanie Lachenauer, a civics and mindfulness teacher at Montgomery Upper Middle School in Skillman, learned that she had won during a surprise announcement in front of her students and fellow faculty members.

Lachenauer, who earned her master's degree from Rutgers University, has been teaching in the Montgomery Township School District for nearly 20 years.

Stefanie Lachenauer (NJDOE/Canva) Stefanie Lachenauer (NJDOE/Canva) loading...

She also serves as co-chair of her school's Compassionate Care Team, and she became a certified yoga and mindfulness instructor after noticing an uptick in student stress, according to NJDOE.

“Stefanie Lachenauer is the kind of educator who cares for the whole student, from their academic growth to their emotional well-being," said Gov. Phil Murphy. "The lessons she has imparted to her students have set them up for lifelong success.”

SEE ALSO: NJ job applicants given a big leg up with this new proposal

Lachenauer was chosen from 21 finalists in New Jersey — one teacher from each county.

“Ms. Lachenauer is an extraordinary educator at Montgomery Upper Middle School," said Raquel Estremera-Rivera, school principal. "Her unwavering commitment to the well-being and development of students and staff sets her apart as a beacon of inspiration."

Check this site to view past winners of New Jersey's award.

As New Jersey's teacher of the year, Lachenauer will take part in national conferences with winners from other states, and she'll work with NJDOE and give presentations to colleagues and stakeholders around the state.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo