NJ animal control officer accused of stealing purebred bulldog
🔶Man pulled over with pricey dog
🔶NJ cops call animal control officer
🔶Officer refuses to give bulldog to owner
FRENCHTOWN — A 50-year-old animal control officer who works alongside local police was busted for keeping a pricey, purebred dog that she was called to take from a traffic stop.
Frenchtown Animal Control Officer Carolyn Murphy, of Stockton, was charged with two counts of second-degree official misconduct by a public servant and one count of third-degree theft,
Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said.
On April 11, Frenchtown Police carried out a traffic stop on 31-year-old Gerardo Martinez, of Arkansas.
Martinez was driving an American Bulldog for Kingpin Kennels, valued at about $3,500, police said.
Read More: Here’s 40 great New Jersey coffee shops to visit
Officers found he had an active warrant so they contacted Murphy to take temporary custody of the dog — which was legally owned by 24-year-old Jose A. Rosado, of Gloucester City.
Murphy later refused to return the dog to Rosado, Robeson said.
A pre-indictment court event was set for December 9 in Hunterdon County Superior Court.
In addition to Frenchtown, Murphy has worked as animal control officer for at least one other town in the area, East Amwell.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Lambertville, NJ is a must see for Halloween lovers
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy