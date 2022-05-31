Newark, NJ detective trying to stop stolen Mercedes gets hit, police say
NEWARK — A Newark police detective trying to stop a stolen Mercedes Benz was struck by the vehicle, firing his gun in the incident, authorities announced Tuesday evening.
The detective was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, following the encounter around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Passaic Street and Oriental Street.
No one appeared to have been struck by the detective's bullet that was discharged, he continued.
The driver of the Mercedes struck the detective and his police vehicle before fleeing north on Route 21, with other officers following.
After heading north along the Passaic River, the Mercedes ultimately crashed in the area of Rt. 21 and Grafton Avenue. One 19-year-old male was taken into custody, Stephens said.
As of Tuesday night, no charges were announced, as the investigation was in its early stages, authorities said.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
