Newark, NJ cop gets shot in leg after stopping to question man

NEWARK — A "suspicious" man being asked questions on the street pulled out a gun and fired off a shot at an officer Tuesday night, officials said.

Mayor Ras Baraka said the officer approached the "suspicious individual" near the intersection of 14th Avenue and 14th Street in the city's West Ward around 8:30 p.m. and asked him some questions.

"Before the conversation ended the gentleman pulled out a gun and opened fire without provocation, stuck one of the officers. By the grace of God he is doing well," Baraka told reporters after the shooting.

Newark police outside University Hospital after an officer was shot (RLS Metro Breaking News)

The man was immediately arrested and taken into custody without any other shots being fired, according to the mayor. The identity of the gunman and the charges against him were not disclosed.

The officer was taken to University Hospital for treatment of a leg wound.

Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said the officer is 23-years-old and has been a member of the force since 2018. He is a member of the department's intelligence unit.

The officer is expected to fully recover from his injuries, according to O'Hara.

