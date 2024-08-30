Arrest made in U of Delaware motorcycle crash that killed NJ student
Noelia Gomez of Clark was in the crosswalk when she was struck by a motorcycle
Driver Brian Biddle was charged with second degree murder
Noelia was about to start her first year at the University of Delaware
A Newark, Delaware man was charged with second-degree murder in the death of a New Jersey teen about to start her freshman year at the University of Delaware.
Newark police said Brian Biddle, 27, was arrested at his home Thursday night in the death of Noelia Gomez, 18, of Clark, who was struck as she crossed a street in a crosswalk Tuesday night near the University of Delaware.
Biddle sped through a red light, hitting Gomez and four other pedestrians before being thrown from a motorcycle, according to police.
ALSO READ: NHL player and his brother killed by DWI driver in NJ
Funeral scheduled for Thursday
Biddle also is charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, disregarding a police officer’s signal, driving a special vehicle without a special license, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to stop at a red light. He is being held in lieu of $362,000 cash bail at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington.
Noelia was about to start her first year at the University of Delaware after graduating from Union Catholic High School. According to Noelia's LinkedIn account, she was planning to major in accounting and business/management. She also worked at Anthem Style + Gift in Cranford.
Services for Noelia will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at Walter Johnson Funeral Home on Raritan Road in Clark followed by a mass at St. Agnes Church in Clark.
Report a correction | Contact our newsroom
10 of New Jersey's best hidden gems
Gallery Credit: Jill Croce
The worst and best-behaved dog breeds
Gallery Credit: Forbes Advisor
These are 12 best NJ companies to work for
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt