Noelia Gomez of Clark was in the crosswalk when she was struck by a motorcycle

Driver Brian Biddle was charged with second degree murder

Noelia was about to start her first year at the University of Delaware

A Newark, Delaware man was charged with second-degree murder in the death of a New Jersey teen about to start her freshman year at the University of Delaware.

Newark police said Brian Biddle, 27, was arrested at his home Thursday night in the death of Noelia Gomez, 18, of Clark, who was struck as she crossed a street in a crosswalk Tuesday night near the University of Delaware.

Biddle sped through a red light, hitting Gomez and four other pedestrians before being thrown from a motorcycle, according to police.

ALSO READ: NHL player and his brother killed by DWI driver in NJ

Map shows the Trabant University Center and Main Street on the campus of the University of Delaware in Newark Map shows the Trabant University Center and Main Street on the campus of the University of Delaware in Newark (Canva) loading...

Funeral scheduled for Thursday

Biddle also is charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, disregarding a police officer’s signal, driving a special vehicle without a special license, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to stop at a red light. He is being held in lieu of $362,000 cash bail at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington.

Noelia was about to start her first year at the University of Delaware after graduating from Union Catholic High School. According to Noelia's LinkedIn account, she was planning to major in accounting and business/management. She also worked at Anthem Style + Gift in Cranford.

Services for Noelia will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at Walter Johnson Funeral Home on Raritan Road in Clark followed by a mass at St. Agnes Church in Clark.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom

10 of New Jersey's best hidden gems New Jersey 101.5 took to Facebook and asked for input on the best hidden gems that make the Garden State so unique. Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

The worst and best-behaved dog breeds Here are the five worst-behaved breeds out of the 25 most popular, from fifth worst to the absolute worst. That's followed by the best-behaved breeds among the 25 most popular, from fifth to the absolute best-behaved dog there is. Gallery Credit: Forbes Advisor