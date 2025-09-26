The numbers are in, and the price of fast food is outpacing the rate of inflation in the country. That is according to a new study by WalletHub, which reports that between May 2024 and May 2025, the prices at “limited-service restaurants,” also known as fast food restaurants, have outpaced inflation and saw a 3.5% increase.

Fast Food Line, Money Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

How does the rise in prices affect New Jersey?

Out of the country’s 100 largest cities, Newark, New Jersey, ranks third in spending the greatest percentage of income on fast food choices.

A simple burger, a chicken sandwich, and a small pizza cost 0.62% of the median household income in Newark. According to the study, in Newark, the average price of burgers is the most expensive in the country.

They rank 30th most expensive for chicken sandwiches and 41st for the most expensive pizza. The lower pizza costs reflect the many local mom and pop pizza shops here in New Jersey that are not part of this study.

When you factor in that Newark ranks 30th for chicken sandwiches and 41st for pizza, the substantial cost of hamburgers catapults the overall ranking to the third most expensive in the country.

WalletHub reports that Newark has the sixth-lowest median income in the country, with an average of $48,416.

Fast food looks like an alternative to a cheap way to buy the kids dinner because of work time restraints and family situations. They are spending more on fast food.

Cooking vs Delivery Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Solutions please

There are solutions in the study: budget wisely, do not get delivery, eat out less often, and do not overorder. Not eating out less often is not a viable choice in Newark, as time constraints on families rely on the convenience of fast food to feed their families.

It is not an option to eat out less; invariably, the decision to eat fast food is mostly a quick knee-jerk reaction to taking care of yourself and your family. Rarely is the choice to “go out to a nice fast-food restaurant” a perk or scheduled choice.

Not getting delivery is a viable choice; if you are going to indulge in fast food, go get it. The drive-thru and in-store pick-up are convenient and will save you money.

Do not overorder. Sometimes we order fast food when we are very hungry. Ordering the large fries instead of small, two burgers instead of one, these overall craving decisions cost more money.

If you can, try to grocery shop and plan your meals around your schedule. It is not a bad idea to assemble meals on the weekend and freeze them for use during the week. It will save you overall.

For more information, link here: www.wallethub.com