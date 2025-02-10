Eating healthy is something we all know we should be doing, but let’s be honest. It’s not always easy. Cooking a well-balanced meal isn't always realistic between packed schedules, long work hours, and a never-ending to-do list.

That’s when fast food comes into play. It’s quick, it’s budget-friendly and let’s be real, it tastes amazing. The downside?

Most fast food isn’t exactly the best for your health. There are a few healthier choices here and there, but let’s not kill ourselves.

When people roll up to the drive-through, they’re not usually ordering a side salad at McDonald’s. It’s usually a burger with some french fries and a full-sugar soda that keeps us coming back for more.

Personally, I get fast food cravings all the time and I have to remind myself to not go as often as I would like. There’s nothing wrong with treating yourself every now and then, but if it’s becoming a habit, it might be time to rethink your go-to spots.

Not all fast food chains are created equal, and in some ways, they are worse than others.

If you’re trying to make better choices, it helps to know which places should be an occasional stop instead of a regular go-to during the work week. if there’s one fast food chain to be extra cautious about it’s this one.

What Is The Unhealthiest Fast Food Chain in America?

What Is The Unhealthiest Fast Food Chain in America?

According to Cozymeal, Burger King takes the top spot as the most unhealthy fast food restaurant in the country. With over 200 locations in New Jersey, you can probably find one just about anywhere.

The burgers each contain an average of around 700 calories although some are much higher. For example, the Triple Whopper with bacon and cheese clocks in at 1349 calories plus 94g of fat, of which 33g is saturated fat, and 1990 mg of sodium. Watch out for the sides and desserts too — the chocolate Oreo shake contains 670 calories and a whopping 91g of sugar. - Cozymeal

That doesn’t mean it should be your go-to meal every week. We all have a whopper and some chicken fries every once in a while, but after learning this, I’m cutting back. This is officially my once-in-a-while treat!

