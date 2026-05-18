No, Springsteen did not snub Chris Christie at concert
I learned about the ‘snub heard 'round the state’ during our show on Friday afternoon. Story had it the night before in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, former Gov Chris Christie was rudely snubbed by Bruce Springsteen.
Something didn’t sound right.
While he and Springsteen are not cut from the same political cloth, Christie is still a moderate. Trump, the target of The Boss’s “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour, is hard right. And Christie who has grown fed up with Trump over the years and is one of the few Republicans with the dignity left to point out that the emperor has no clothes, has been vocal about Trump’s shortcomings and lies.
So, would it really track that while at the show Thursday night, Springsteen walked right by Christie, refusing to shake his outstretched hand? That’s the story going around.
His head is somewhat bowed, and he’s focusing. Long before he gets to where Christie is standing, several other fans also reach out to either touch or high-five him. He does appear to see one fan on his left and briefly reaches out to that fan while continuing to walk, but the rest he doesn’t seem to be aware of.
When he gets to a corner where he must turn left to get back on stage, Christie is to his right and he’s still looking down and turning left as the former governor is reaching out to him.
This is hardly a snub in the mean sense of the word. It’s a guy in mid-performance who isn’t seeing 360 degrees around him like a Tesla.
And earlier this year, according to NJ.com, Christie himself said on a podcast that he and Bruce Springsteen are actually friends, saying, “We text. We talk.”
So nice try calling this a “snub” but…fake news.
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