MORRISTOWN — A Newark cop who neighbors say fatally shot his estranged wife and wounded her boyfriend while in uniform pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

John Formisano, 49, was charged with first-degree murder of his wife and first-degree attempted murder of his wife's 40-year-old boyfriend on July 14.

Christine Formisano was found gunned down on the steps of a neighbor's home in the Oak Ridge section of Jefferson.

Formisano first broke down the bedroom door at his wife's home and shot her boyfriend in the thigh, hand, arms and abdomen, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Christine left the house to get help and went to 3 Mirror Place and 5 Mirror Place, investigators say. According to authorities, a neighbor told police that she saw Formisano firing his gun outside 5 Mirror Place, where Christine was found dead on the house's steps with wounds in the abdomen, arm, leg, hand and head.

Frantic neighbors called 911 upon hearing the shots and told 911 dispatchers that Formisano was in uniform.

On Wednesday, wearing a short-sleeve shirt and his lawyer at his side, Formisano entered his plea from an undisclosed medical center via video screen, according to the Chatham Patch. He told Superior Court Judge David Ironson that he understood the charges against him and he was not under the influence of any medications.

His appearance was delayed by six weeks because of psychiatric health issues, according to his lawyer.

According to the affidavit, Formisano told investigators that he "blacked out" when he realized that his estranged's wife boyfriend was in the home, where he no longer lived. He said he remembers firing numerous shots at his wife and her boyfriend, investigators said.

Formisano was arrested 2 a.m. in a parking lot in Livingston. Police said they found his handgun in the trunk of his car. He tried to destroy evidence by throwing away his cell phone, according to the affidavit.

Formisano is expected to appear in court for his next appearance on May 19.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5