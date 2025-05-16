Dallas BBQ, which has been a fan favorite in New York, opened a new location in Secaucus on May 10.

The hip, packed menu has a tremendous number of choices. Famous for their wings, ribs, burgers, and frozen cocktails, this looks like a great destination for fun and great barbecue.

They have all kinds of wings, with a selection of sauces from Hot Texas wings with cool ranch on the side to plain Texas crispy wings. They look delicious.

The choice of ribs and burgers is impressive, and I would like to try their Hennessy burger topped with Hennessy sauce, cheddar cheese and bacon.

You can choose great sides like homemade corn bread and coleslaw. They also have turkey chili and the barbecue standard mac and cheese.

The cocktail menu looks great and would certainly cool down that gullet after eating hot wings or hot ribs.

Pina Coladas, Margaritas, daiquiris, pineapple crush, and tsunamis are all there. You can get virgin daiquiris or virgin pina coladas.

They also have sangria and a variety of beers, hard seltzer, and wine on the cocktail menu. Their drink menu is as extensive as their dinner menu. What a wonderful thing!

They are open until midnight during the week and until 1 a.m. on the weekends. They deliver, too.

This looks like a wonderful place to enjoy a full night of food, fun and adult beverages. I will be making a trip to Secaucus!