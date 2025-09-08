SECAUCUS — Local police have asked for help in figuring out who is responsible for a dead deer, shot with an arrow, that was found on some local recreation fields.

On Sunday at 8 a.m., Secaucus police officers responded to the softball fields on Millridge Road.

They were soon joined by members of the Secaucus Municipal Humane Law Enforcement, as well as New Jersey Conservation Police.

It was believed that the “mature buck” had been shot at another location.

There is a Secaucus town ordinance that prohibits hunting within town limits, police said on the department's Facebook page.

The municipal restriction does not cover the waterways that surrounding the town.

The area is near the Hackensack River, which runs just south of the Hackensack Meadowlands Conservation and Wildlife Area.

Secaucus Police were now seeking help in identifying the individual responsible for this act.

Information can be shared with Secaucus Police at 201-330-2060 or via the Secaucus PD tip line 201-330-2049 or by emailing spdtips@secaucusnjpolice.gov.

New Jersey's 2025-2026 deer hunting season runs from September through January 2026, with various bow, firearm, and muzzleloader seasons across different Deer Management Zones.

Hunters must have a valid license and appropriate permit for their chosen season and zone, according to environmental officials with the state.

In New Jersey, penalties for hunting in a restricted area can include fines ranging from $50 to $1,500.

Violators can also have their hunting or fishing privileges suspended, either temporarily or permanently depending on the situation.

