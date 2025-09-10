Of all NJ’s homegrown brands, this is the most beloved
From Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Vermont to Ford trucks out of Michigan, some products are so closely woven into their home state’s identity that they’re practically part of the DNA. But which New Jersey-made goods inspire the most pride today?
MarketBeat.com, which is a leading financial media company, set out to answer. Surveying over 3,000 respondents, they asked New Jerseyans to pick the products that fill them with the most state pride.
Can you guess who came out on top?
New Jersey’s most beloved brand
I may have guessed M&Ms from their factory in Hackensack. But I would be wrong.
Some of the runners-up were Carlo’s Bakery out of Hoboken. That’s where celebrity baker Buddy Valastro works his magic. They came in at fourth place.
The Hispanic food company Goya, out of Secaucus, is a household name and landed at number three on the list.
I didn’t even realize this but did you know Thomas’ English Muffins is based out of New Jersey? All those nooks and crannies are made in Totowa. They came in at number two.
So which brand came in at No. 1? If you guessed Campbell’s Soup, you guessed right.
Campbell’s Soup
The most beloved New Jersey brand is Campbell’s Soup based in Camden. Around since 1869 and even the subject of Andy Warhol art, Campbell’s Soup is more than iconic.
It’s quintessential New Jersey.
Matt Paulson, founder of MarketBeat.com says:
American-made goods represent more than the things you buy - they’re part of people’s identity. When someone in New Jersey talks about Campbell’s Soup or a Californian raves about In-N-Out, it goes beyond the product. It’s about pride in where they’re from and the stories those brands carry with them.
Now I’m hungry for some tomato soup paired with a grilled cheese.
CAN YOU GUESS? What is New Jersey's favorite comfort food?
