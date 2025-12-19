🚨 More than 100 cars shut down an intersection in August during a "takeover"

🚨 Twelve people now face riot and reckless endangerment charges

🚨 Secaucus police say additional charges could be coming

SECAUCUS — Twelve people have now been charged after cars took over a street back in August, with the latest 10 arrests coming this week.

More than 100 cars showed up at a Secaucus Road intersection at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 31.

One of the drivers lost some control of their vehicle and hit some in the crowd, where people recorded everything as they cheered on the cars and drivers. Fireworks were thrown under a marked police vehicle while an officer was inside.

Four drivers were arrested in October: Raphael I. Coronel-Palacios, 21, of Roselle Park; Kyle Pound, 23, of Matawan; Joseph Miele, 22, of Jackson; and Louis Mercado, 18, of South Amboy were each charged with riot/public brawl to incite disorderly conduct, recklessly creating a risk of widespread injury and endangering another person along with numerous motor vehicle violations.

Four drivers arrested, others cited

Pound had been wanted by Robbinsville police on a charge that he had struck and injured a bystander at a similar takeover in the Mercer County township.

This month, another 10 drivers were issued summonses for rioting.

Police said 33 summonses were issued to the owners of vehicles that participated in the takeover.

"In August, I vowed that Secaucus Police Department would hold those accountable for putting my officers’ lives at risk, and I hope the message is clear: if you come to Secaucus and put others in harm’s way, we will hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Miller said in a statement.

The chief said there could be additional arrests in the case.

