MANTUA — Two adults have been charged after a woman told police they sexually assaulted her several times over the course of three years when she was a juvenile.

Township police said Michael Brown, 46, and Valerie Brown, 44, were charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a woman said they had sexually assaulted her several times between 2018 and 2020. She said the assaults began when she was 13 years old. She is now an adult.

Police urge other potential victims to come forward

Michael Brown was also charged with second-degree sexual assault of a minor between the ages of 13 and 16 and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact of a minor. Valerie Brown also faces a charge of tampering of evidence. The relationship between them and the victim was not disclosed.

West Deptford and Woodbury police were also involved in the investigation

Police encouraged other possible victims, or anyone with information about this case, to contact them at 856-589-0911.

