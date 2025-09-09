100-car meetups turn chaotic with gunfire and injuries in Jersey City
🚨Over 100 vehicles showed up at two meet-ups early Monday
🚨Two people were shot during one of the meet-ups
🚨The crowd blocked a trucker trying to drive through
JERSEY CITY — The squealing tires, burnouts and large crowds of a car meet up showed up in another New Jersey municipality.
On Monday, more than 100 vehicles descended on two locations in incidents just over two hours apart, leaving skid marks and trash in their wake.
Hundred vehicles take over 2 locations in Jersey City
The first was on Dey Street near Journal Square, where more than 100 vehicles gathered around 1 a.m. Officers broke up the gathering, Jersey City police spokeswoman Kim Wallace-Scalcione said.
At about 3:20 a.m., shots were reported to have been fired about a mile away in the area of St. Paul’s and Duffield avenues. Officers found about 40 vehicles leaving the area.
A 19-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen and a 16-year-old female shot in the foot transported themselves to a hospital, where they were in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.
A trucker told CBS New York that he called police after the gathering blocked his way back to the garage. Those in the street made obscene gestures and refused to let him through, he said.
Are Jersey City incidents connected to Secaucus auto meet-ups?
On Aug. 31, about 100 cars took over a Secaucus intersection, performing burnouts while a large crowd watched and took videos.
Fireworks were launched at police vehicles.
Jersey City Council President Joyce Watterman, a Democratic candidate for mayor, said it was part of a disturbing trend.
"They are going from municipality to municipality throughout the state of New Jersey to disturb the community," Watterman told CBS New York.
