HAMILTON (Mercer) — New police bodycam footage shows the moment police officers and a Mercer County man exchanged gunfire during a domestic call earlier this year.

The video of the police shooting in Hamilton Township was released by the Attorney General's Office on Monday.

According to the OAG, two Hamilton police officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home on Orchard Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. on March 8.

Hamilton police shooting 7/25/24 (Attorney General's Office)

Hamilton police officer and suspect shot

They went inside and were quickly greeted by a man who pointed a rifle at them and fired it, video showed. The police officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Vincent Correa, 44, of Hamilton was declared dead at the scene. The rifle and a handgun were recovered from his body, according to authorities.

Officer Derek Fiabane was shot three times and was hospitalized. He was released from the hospital later that month.

View from Officer Derek Fiabane's bodycam after he was shot and fell to the floor. (OAG)

Footage shows quick, heartstopping firefight

The Attorney General's Office released two videos, one from the perspective of Officer Fiabane and the other from the perspective of Officer Paul Piromalli who responded to the call as well.

Both videos were under three minutes. But mere seconds passed between when the officers entered the home and when they came under fire.

When Officers Fiabane and Piromalli first arrived at the home, a woman was waiting for them on the front porch.

The woman said Correa had too much to drink. She also said he was a hunter and had "a lot of guns in the basement." Correa was making derogatory comments but he was not making threats, she said.

Screenshot of bodycam from Officer Piromalli (Attorney General's Office)

"I don't really quite understand what he's upset about but it's a little bit out of control," she said.

Seconds after they opened the door and stepped inside, the situation suddenly escalated. Correa came from around a corner with a rifle and began shooting at the officers.

Fiabane fell to the ground, injured. The officers returned fire and Correa also hit the ground.

"Throw the f***ing gun away," Piromalli yelled repeatedly in between radioing for help. The footage ends.

According to the OAG, officers and other first responders then provided medical aid to Correa but he was declared dead within 30 minutes.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, as required by state law. Video of the graphic shooting is available on the OAG website here.

