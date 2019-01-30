With woman in coma after hit-and-run, parents face tragic choice

LINDEN — As Meghan Crilly's parents face a heartbreaking decision, police have released new footage showing the vehicle they say hit Crilly on Jan. 20, and then drove off.

Crilly, 35, has been in a coma since she was hit while crossing N. Wood Avenue in the area of St. George Avenue in Linden. She has spinal damage, a broken pelvis, a broken ankle, and a broken tibia. Her spleen also was removed, her liver was lacerated, and she has internal bleeding, according to a GoFundMe page created to help with her family's expenses associated with Crilly's care.

Her parents told ABC 7 Eyewitness News they have to decide within the next 24 hours whether or not they will take her off life support at University Hospital in Newark.

Crilly is a second grade teacher at the Beechwood School in Mountainside.

Linden Police released new video showing the red 2014 or 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee they said was involved in the crash. It has tinted windows and a sunroof, with possible front-end damage, particularly to the lower grill area.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 908-474-8505.

