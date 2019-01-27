Here’s how you can support a NJ teacher in a coma after hit & run

FANWOOD — Family and friends have rallied around a Fanwood woman who is in a coma after a hit and run in Linden a week ago .

Meghan Crilly, 35, is a second grade teacher in Mountainside at Beechwood School. A GoFundMe campaign set up to help cover her medical bills already had raised more than $46,000 within four days, as of Sunday afternoon.

Crilly has had multiple surgeries since she was hospitalized and currently is in a coma. She has spinal damage, a broken pelvis, a broken ankle, and a broken tibia. Her spleen also was removed, her liver was lacerated and she has internal bleeding, according to a written update by campaign organizer, Dakota Osmun.

Among donations, one was made on behalf of the Mountainside Education Association. Elizabeth Shimwell said, "Megan, we are praying and believing for a full recovery for you. You are a loving, talented person and teacher with so many gifts to share. There are still plans in this life left for you to fulfill. We love you."

Crilly was struck on Sunday, Jan. 20 around 2 a.m. while crossing N. Wood Avenue in the area of St. George Avenue in Linden. Police have said the vehicle that fled the scene was a red 2014-2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, possibly with tinted windows and a sunroof.

They also have shared a security camera clip from that morning, which shows an SUV matching that description. The vehicle may have front-end damage, particularly to the lower grill area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Linden police at 908-474-8505.

