💲 Four on the way in 2025

💲 Easy access to get there

💲 Joins other popular brands

BRIDGEWATER — Attention, Somerset County shoppers: More options are on the way come 2025.

Four leases have just been signed at The Village at Bridgewater Commons conveniently located off Route 202 and I-287. The space sits next to Bridgewater Commons mall.

exterior Bridgewater Commons - Bridgewater Commons Credit: Bridgewater Commons loading...

The recent additions add up to about 8,500 square feet of space for consumers to enjoy — making the center roughly 100% leased, according to Strategy+Style Marketing Group on behalf of The Village.

The upcoming 2025 additions will join the already existing Bluemercury, Cava Grill, Charles Schwab, Chipotle, LOFT, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Shake Shack, Starbucks and White House Black Market.

Club Champion store - Bridgewater Commons Credit: Bridgewater Commons loading...

“Over 35 years, Bridgewater Commons has grown and evolved as our shoppers have changed, introducing The Village to join our enclosed mall, allowing us to provide a variety of experiences to serve all of our guests’ needs. We could not be more excited to welcome these tenants to The Village in the new year as it offers our guests a revitalized mix of shopping, dining, health, retail, and financial services,” Bridgewater Commons Senior General Manager Troy Fischer said in a release.

Who’s coming in 2025

Pure Green

expected first quarter of 2025

will lease space beside Shake Shack

specializing in cold-pressed juices

Millburn Deli

expected spring 2025

will lease space across Cava Grill

specializing in salads, “vegetarian-ish” sandwiches, various meats

FACE FOUNDRIÉ

expected first quarter of 2025

will lease space near Cava Grill

described as “all-inclusive facial bar”

Club Champion

expected first quarter of 2025

across from Cava Grill

golf club fitting services

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 'special occasion places' in New Jersey Here is a list of NJ restaurants you would visit for a special occasion. Gallery Credit: (Bill Spadea)