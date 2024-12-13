New tenants on the way for popular NJ shopping center
💲 Four on the way in 2025
💲 Easy access to get there
💲 Joins other popular brands
BRIDGEWATER — Attention, Somerset County shoppers: More options are on the way come 2025.
Four leases have just been signed at The Village at Bridgewater Commons conveniently located off Route 202 and I-287. The space sits next to Bridgewater Commons mall.
The recent additions add up to about 8,500 square feet of space for consumers to enjoy — making the center roughly 100% leased, according to Strategy+Style Marketing Group on behalf of The Village.
SEE ALSO: Major three-city festival will return to NJ in 2025
The upcoming 2025 additions will join the already existing Bluemercury, Cava Grill, Charles Schwab, Chipotle, LOFT, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Shake Shack, Starbucks and White House Black Market.
“Over 35 years, Bridgewater Commons has grown and evolved as our shoppers have changed, introducing The Village to join our enclosed mall, allowing us to provide a variety of experiences to serve all of our guests’ needs. We could not be more excited to welcome these tenants to The Village in the new year as it offers our guests a revitalized mix of shopping, dining, health, retail, and financial services,” Bridgewater Commons Senior General Manager Troy Fischer said in a release.
Who’s coming in 2025
Pure Green
- expected first quarter of 2025
- will lease space beside Shake Shack
- specializing in cold-pressed juices
Millburn Deli
- expected spring 2025
- will lease space across Cava Grill
- specializing in salads, “vegetarian-ish” sandwiches, various meats
FACE FOUNDRIÉ
- expected first quarter of 2025
- will lease space near Cava Grill
- described as “all-inclusive facial bar”
Club Champion
- expected first quarter of 2025
- across from Cava Grill
- golf club fitting services
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Top 'special occasion places' in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: (Bill Spadea)
New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy