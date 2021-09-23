Scammers in NJ are using the real phone number for the sheriff’s office

The Cape May County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to a scam that apparently involves someone who is spoofing a phone number for their office.

Sheriff Bob Nolan says they have received reports of someone named Kelly Smith calling people and instructing them to contact "US Legal Support" with a case number.

When "Smith" calls the victims back, 609-463-6420 has been displaying on people's phones, which is a phone number for the sheriff's office.

Nolan said in a Facebook post, "the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office would never contact anyone via telephone and request payment for anything or conduct business in the above described manner."

And legally speaking, any notifications for court-related matters would be sent via certified mail and would come from a division within the court system.

Officials say if you or someone you know has been a victim of this scam, you are asked to contact Lt. Beth Perednas with the sheriff's office at (609) 463-6436.

