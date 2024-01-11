New round of flooding feared — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

Manville flooding Jan 10 (NJ.com via Youtube) Manville flooding Jan 10 (NJ.com via Youtube) loading...

Continued flooding since the overnight winter storm that blew through New Jersey remains a top concern for many communities — especially those next to overflowing rivers.

Today's weather will be quiet, but more rain is expected to arrive Friday night, potentially triggering a new round of flooding.

Canva Canva loading...

More than 16,600 vehicles were stolen throughout New Jersey in 2023, according to preliminary data.

That's an increase of 4% from 2022.

The statistics suggest that it's not only owners of luxury vehicles that need to make sure they're locking up. And New Jersey officials are calling out certain vehicle manufacturers for the year-over-year climb.

This loaded handgun was detected by a TSA officer at a Philadelphia International Airport security checkpoint on Oct. 28. It was the first of two guns caught on that day. (TSA photo) This loaded handgun was detected by a TSA officer at a Philadelphia International Airport security checkpoint on Oct. 28. It was the first of two guns caught on that day. (TSA photo) loading...

More guns were discovered at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints at New York City metro airports last year.

According to the TSA, officials intercepted a total of 6,737 firearms at airport security checkpoints around the country, preventing them from getting onboard aircrafts.

Even more alarming is that approximately 93% of these firearms were loaded.

FILE - Emergency personnel battle against a fire aboard the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d'Avorio cargo ship at the Port of Newark, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Newark, N.J. On Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board began a series of investigative hearings into the cause of the fire, and plan to issue recommendations to avoid similar incidents in the future.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) FILE - Emergency personnel battle against a fire aboard the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d'Avorio cargo ship at the Port of Newark, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) loading...

UNION — Gaven Puchinsky had been pushing vehicles onto a huge cargo ship in one of the nation's busiest seaports when he heard a loud “clunking” noise that he believed came from the yellow Jeep Wrangler he was using to nudge the cars up a steep ramp in Newark, New Jersey.

Within minutes, the ship would be ablaze in a July fire that claimed the lives of two Newark fire captains

Former Gov. Chris Christie speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas on Oct. 28, 2023. ( Ethan MillerGetty Images) Former Gov. Chris Christie speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas on Oct. 28, 2023. ( Ethan MillerGetty Images) loading...

Chris Christie is out!

The former New Jersey governor is ending his bid for president.

Christie made the announcement during a town hall event Wednesday evening in New Hampshire.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.