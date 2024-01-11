New round of flooding feared — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:
⬛ NJ storm aftermath: See flooding in Manville, Lodi, Seaside Park
Continued flooding since the overnight winter storm that blew through New Jersey remains a top concern for many communities — especially those next to overflowing rivers.
Today's weather will be quiet, but more rain is expected to arrive Friday night, potentially triggering a new round of flooding.
⬛ More auto thefts in NJ but officials blame car brands for spike
More than 16,600 vehicles were stolen throughout New Jersey in 2023, according to preliminary data.
That's an increase of 4% from 2022.
The statistics suggest that it's not only owners of luxury vehicles that need to make sure they're locking up. And New Jersey officials are calling out certain vehicle manufacturers for the year-over-year climb.
⬛ More guns detected at NYC area airport checkpoints in 2023
More guns were discovered at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints at New York City metro airports last year.
According to the TSA, officials intercepted a total of 6,737 firearms at airport security checkpoints around the country, preventing them from getting onboard aircrafts.
Even more alarming is that approximately 93% of these firearms were loaded.
⬛ Worker tells of fleeing burning vehicle in cargo ship fire
UNION — Gaven Puchinsky had been pushing vehicles onto a huge cargo ship in one of the nation's busiest seaports when he heard a loud “clunking” noise that he believed came from the yellow Jeep Wrangler he was using to nudge the cars up a steep ramp in Newark, New Jersey.
Within minutes, the ship would be ablaze in a July fire that claimed the lives of two Newark fire captains
⬛ Chris Christie makes major announcement: He's out!
Chris Christie is out!
The former New Jersey governor is ending his bid for president.
Christie made the announcement during a town hall event Wednesday evening in New Hampshire.
