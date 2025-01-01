New Jersey’s top 11 weather and climate stories of 2024

Happy New Year, one and all! As we close the record books on 2024, and open them for 2025, it is time to reflect back upon the year that was.

Was 2024 a year filled with crazy weather, bread and milk storms, death and destruction? Not really.

But there were some highly impactful weather and climate events and forecasts that will be remembered for a long time.

I can not believe this is the 10th year in a row I have counted down the "highs and lows" of New Jersey weather! To refresh your memory (and mine), here are the big winners from previous years:

2023... Smoke

2022... Ian

2021... Ida

2020... July, NJ's Hottest Month Ever

2019... 9 Tornadoes

2018... Wet, wet, wet, wet, wet

2017... Solar Eclipse Mania

2016... 30" of Snow, January Blizzard

2015... Spring in December

I do have some general rules and guidelines I follow in compiling this annual countdown:

—This list is not only the "biggest storms" of the year. It is New Jersey's most prominent weather stories. In other words, the headlines we cared about.

—Stretches of nice weather can absolutely make the cut. As can droughts, heat waves, cold snaps, etc. — important climate (long-term) events are there too.

—Of course the final list is totally subjective. Inclusion and ranking are based on how impactful, newsworthy, memorable, and/or widespread an individual event was for all/part of the Garden State, in my professional opinion.

—I also do not limit myself to a specific "Top ##" number. (I decided to go for a Top 11 this year — because at Townsquare Media we go to 11!)

So let's do it! How many of these 2024 weather and climate events do you remember, and/or affected you personally? Do you agree with my list? Am I missing something? What do you think will top the 2025 countdown?

Dan Zarrow's Top 10 Weather and Climate Stories of 2024 Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.

