I had heard about this course for a couple of years now, but never had the opportunity to go out and play it.

Finally, Sunday, I made the decision to go play an early morning round here, and it was everything I hoped it would be.

Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Lakewood, New Jersey, is, in my personal opinion, the best public golf course in New Jersey.

It has the feeling like you’re playing a course down the shore (probably because you’re not all that far from the beach), but it also implements a true links-style feel as well.

There are three 9-hole courses on the property at Eagle Ridge. There’s the Ridge and Pines course (which was the two I played), and there is also the Links course as well.

All of them are in championship condition. I mean the most pristine type of condition you’re going to find at a public golf course.

The price tag for conditions like that is steep. Eagle Ridge is no exception to that. You’re going to have to spend over $100 here if you want to get an ideal tee time, like early morning. But it’s the price you have to pay if you want to play a top-of-the-line course.

The staff members were incredibly friendly and helpful, showing me around the place when I got there because it was my first time here.

It’s not an exceptionally long course from the blue tees where I played, it’s just a tad over 6400 yards. The defense of this course is the tight sight lines for your tee shot. There isn’t a lot of room for error on some holes.

If you miss the fairway, you might find yourself having to pitch out directly sideways to get back into position. But to me, that’s part of the fun. It’s a course that challenges you in every facet of your game, while still being a fair test.

I can’t recommend Eagle Ridge enough for anyone who is looking for a nice public course. This one needs to be on your bucket list.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark.

