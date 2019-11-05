New Jersey woman still missing — search now in two states

Here in the local media, we always like to bring as much attention as we possibly can to missing persons reports, because we know that the more people who are aware, the better. In light of that, we reported here on NJ 101.5.com that Stephanie Parze, 25, disappeared from her Freehold Township home after a night out in New Brunswick with her family on Oct. 30.

Investigators found her car, cell phone and dog Jazmine at her home, and there was no sign of struggle, they said. Now, the search has expanded to two states and Parze’s family is getting even more desperate for clues.

According to a report on Pix 11, investigators were seen searching alongside the NYPD in an area of Staten Island and Parze’s mother is asked the public for help. The article quotes Parze’s mom saying, through tears, “She's my life. She's my baby and she's my oldest daughter. We're so close."

The family obviously realizes that the more time that passes the more dire the situation becomes. Anyone with any information or who has had contact with Parze is urged to contact Detective Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)-431-7160, ext. 7032, or Detective Daniel Valentine of the Freehold Township Police at (732)-462-7908.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​