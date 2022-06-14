CHERRY HILL — Township police are asking for the public's help to find a 68-year-old resident last seen two Fridays ago.

A release from the Cherry Hill Police Department on Tuesday said that Peter Meyers was last seen leaving his place of employment, Resintech Inc. on Federal Street in Camden, on June 3.

Three days later, police said the man's vehicle was found unoccupied in an unpaved area of Wharton State Forest in Waterford.

Meyers' family officially reported him missing last Wednesday. Police said no additional clues have been produced thus far from an ongoing search.

Meyers is described as a white male, 6'3" and 220 lbs., with green eyes and curly, white hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cherry Hill police at 856-488-7828, or submit an anonymous tip to tips@cherryhillpolice.com or via Nixle.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

