Freehold Township woman missing since Oct. 30

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a 25-year-old township resident who has been missing for more than two days.

Stephanie Parze was last seen 10 p.m. Wednesday at her township home, according to relatives.

Parze left her sister's home on Wednesday to head back to her place, her sister said online.

Her sister said Parze's car was found parked at her address and her phone, purse and the shoes that she wore that night were found in her home.

Stephanie Parze has been missing since Oct. 30, 2019. (Shared by Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office)

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with information about her whereabouts, or anyone who recently has had contact with Parze to call Detective Shawn Murphy at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032, or Freehold Township police Detective Daniel Valentine at 732-462-7908.

