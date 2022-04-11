Police ask for help finding Ewing, NJ teen missing since March

EWING — Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Township police have said Zahira Navedo is 5 feet 2 inches and 126 pounds.

She was last seen on March 30, wearing grey leggings and a red hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

Navedo has been known to frequent the area of Roger Gardens, Hamilton Avenue/South Clinton Avenue, and Wilbur Section of Trenton.

Previously, she was reported missing in both November and December, by Ewing Police, before being located within a couple days' time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact Detective Tyler Finnerty at 609-882-1313 extension 5576.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey high school graduation rates The lists below show 4-year graduation rates for New Jersey public schools for the 2020-21 school year. The statewide graduation rate fell slightly, from 91% in 2019-20 to 90.6%.

The lists, which are sorted by county and include a separate list for charter schools, also include a second graduation rate, which excludes students whose special education IEPs allow them to qualify for diplomas despite not meeting typical coursework and attendance requirements.

Columns with an asterisk or 'N' indicate there was no data or it was suppressed to protect student privacy.

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer Stacker compiled a list of key moments in Amazon's history and its current business from a variety of sources. Here's a look at the events that turned an online bookstore into a global conglomerate and a self-made entrepreneur into the world's second-richest man.