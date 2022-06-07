Not just Dulce: These NJ kids also went missing and haven’t been found

Among the 91 people in the New Jersey State Police database of missing persons, 16 vanished before their 18th birthday.

The most recent and high-profile of those is Dulce Maria Alavez, who disappeared from a Bridgeton park in September 2019 at the age of 5.

Besides Alavez, two others on the list would still be juveniles today. But the other 13 have never been known to their families as adults.

Here is the latest information we have on their cases.

NJ's missing list goes back to '62

Dulce Alavez (5 years old when last seen)

Dulce Alavez New Jersey State Police loading...

Investigators believe Alavez was abducted from a Bridgeton park in September 2019, and on the second anniversary of her disappearance, they released age-progressed photos of the now-8-year-old girl.

Yoni Vasquez y Vasquez (15 years old when last seen)

Yoni Vasquez y Vasquez New Jersey State Police loading...

Yoni Vasquez was last seen Feb. 27, 2019. Documentation from the Summit Police Department reveals the Guatemalan national was apprehended by ICE illegally crossing the border earlier that year, and placed with his grandfather.

Oscar Garcia-Calles (14 years old when last seen)

Oscar Garcia-Calles New Jersey State Police loading...

Oscar, an Essex County resident, was last seen with his brother Samuel on Jan. 8, 2009 in Green Brook. Authorities believe they may have traveled to New York, California, Florida, or Mexico.

Jose Perez (17 years old when last seen)

Jose Perez New Jersey State Police loading...

Jose Perez, also known as "Javier," was last seen in Newark on Jan. 6, 2009.

Dulce Ramos (14 years old when last seen)

Dulce Ramos New Jersey State Police loading...

Ramos was last seen at her Lakewood home on Aug. 18, 2008.

Daniel Kahle (4 months old when last seen; would be 15 years old now)

Daniel Kahle New Jersey State Police loading...

Police said Kahle's non-custodial mother, Julia Kahle, took him on Oct. 1, 2007.

Amanda Garas (2 years old when last seen; would be 17 now)

Amanda Garas New Jersey State Police loading...

A felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for Garas' non-custodial mother, Suzan Gerges, who police believe may have taken the child to Cairo, Egypt. She was last seen on June 2, 2007.

Amena El Sayed (3 years old when last seen)

Amena El Sayed New Jersey State Police loading...

A felony warrant was issued for Amena's non-custodial father, Mohammed El Sayed (alternate spellings: El Seyed, Elseyed), who is believed to have abducted her from South Orange on Jan. 22, 2006. They may have traveled to Egypt.

Robert Dornbach (17 years old when last seen)

Robert Dornbach New Jersey State Police loading...

Dornbach was last seen in Gloucester City on Nov. 27, 2005.

Jyrine Harris (2 years old when last seen)

Jyrine Harris New Jersey State Police loading...

Harris would be 22 now. His disappearance was reported to Irvington police on June 23, 2002.

Mark Himebaugh (11 years old when last seen)

Mark Himebaugh New Jersey State Police loading...

Himebaugh was last seen in the Del Haven section of Middle Township on Nov. 25, 1991, and age-progressed photos have attempted to capture what he might look like now.

Curtis McCoy (2 years old when last seen)

Curtis McCoy New Jersey State Police loading...

McCoy was kidnapped from just a few steps behind his father during a shopping trip in Newark on Nov. 18, 1989. He lived with his mother in South Carolina and was visiting his father at the time, and would now be 34 years old.

Melissa McGuinn (7 months old when last seen)

Melissa McGuinn New Jersey State Police loading...

Melissa was last seen in Trenton on March 6, 1988, in the company of a woman who lived with her parents. McGuinn would be 34 years old now.

Bonita Sanders (~2 years old when last seen)

Bonita Sanders New Jersey State Police loading...

Sanders was last seen sitting in a stroller on the front porch of her home on Sept. 14, 1986, three days shy of her 2nd birthday. She would be 37 now.

Charlotte Loomis (14 years old when last seen)

Charlotte Loomis New Jersey State Police loading...

Loomis reportedly left her sister's residence at Fort Monmouth in Eatontown on Sept. 1, 1972, with the intention of flying from Newark Airport to Saginaw, Michigan. She never arrived in Michigan.

William Jones Jr. (3 years old when last seen)

William Jones Jr. New Jersey State Police loading...

Billy Jones is officially New Jersey's oldest missing persons case, having vanished from Vineland nearly 60 years ago.

