These 9 teens from NJ have been missing since 2018 and 2019

While attention this past week was focused on finding 5-year-old Dulce Alavez, of Bridgeton, and Aviana Weaver, 17, of Westampton, who was safely located Monday, there are still nine teenagers missing who disappeared in 2018 and 2019, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the State Police.

Call 800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or police if you have information about the missing children.

Davante Andrews (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Davante Andrews

Missing Since: April 7, 2019

Missing From: Newark

Born: Mar 30, 2004

Age now: 15

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair:Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 6 fee 1 inch

Weight: 125 pounds

Elizabeth Bates (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Elizabeth Bates



Missing Since: Aug. 1, 2019

Missing From: Bridgewater

Born: Jun 6, 2002

Age now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Weight: 130 pounds

Naykwana Capers (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Naykwana Capers



Missing Since: Jun 2, 2018

Missing From: Paterson

Born: Nov 4, 2002

Age now: 16

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5 feet 3 inches

Weight: 149 lbs

Cristian Josue Cruz-Alvarado (State Police)

Cristian Josue Cruz-Alvarado

Last Contact: April 7, 2019

Missing From: Middlesex County

Born: July 18, 2003

Age now: 16

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Weight: 110 lbs

Jose Choc Cucul (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Jose Choc Cucul



Missing Since: May 28, 2018

Missing From: North Bergen

Born: Dec. 4, 2003

Age now: 15

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5 feet

Weight: 165 lbs

Joyce Ludizaca (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Joyce Ludizaca

Missing Since: Sep. 14, 2019

Missing From: Paterson

Born: Feb 25, 2003

Age now: 16

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color : Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5 feet 1 inch

Weight: 160 lbs

Yoni Vasquez Y. Vasquez (State Police)

Yoni Vasquez Y. Vasquez

Last Contact: Feb. 27, 2019

Missing From: Union County

Born: March 5, 2003

Age now: 16

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Weight: 140 lbs

Jermasia Wright (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Jermasia Wright



Missing Since: May 3, 2019

Missing From: Long Valley

DOB: Jun 30, 2002

Age now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Weight: 167 lbs

Kaytlyn Yaeckel (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Kaytlyn Yaeckel



Missing Since: Mar. 5, 2019

Missing From: Vineland

Born: Sep. 17, 2002

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Green

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Weight: 145 lbs

