These 9 teens from NJ have been missing since 2018 and 2019
While attention this past week was focused on finding 5-year-old Dulce Alavez, of Bridgeton, and Aviana Weaver, 17, of Westampton, who was safely located Monday, there are still nine teenagers missing who disappeared in 2018 and 2019, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the State Police.
Call 800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or police if you have information about the missing children.
Davante Andrews
Missing Since: April 7, 2019
Missing From: Newark
Born: Mar 30, 2004
Age now: 15
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Hair:Black
Eyes: Brown
Height: 6 fee 1 inch
Weight: 125 pounds
Elizabeth Bates
Missing Since: Aug. 1, 2019
Missing From: Bridgewater
Born: Jun 6, 2002
Age now: 17
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Blonde
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Naykwana Capers
Missing Since: Jun 2, 2018
Missing From: Paterson
Born: Nov 4, 2002
Age now: 16
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Weight: 149 lbs
Cristian Josue Cruz-Alvarado
Last Contact: April 7, 2019
Missing From: Middlesex County
Born: July 18, 2003
Age now: 16
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 110 lbs
Jose Choc Cucul
Missing Since: May 28, 2018
Missing From: North Bergen
Born: Dec. 4, 2003
Age now: 15
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5 feet
Weight: 165 lbs
Joyce Ludizaca
Missing Since: Sep. 14, 2019
Missing From: Paterson
Born: Feb 25, 2003
Age now: 16
Sex: Female
Race: Hispanic
Hair Color : Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5 feet 1 inch
Weight: 160 lbs
Yoni Vasquez Y. Vasquez
Last Contact: Feb. 27, 2019
Missing From: Union County
Born: March 5, 2003
Age now: 16
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 140 lbs
Jermasia Wright
Missing Since: May 3, 2019
Missing From: Long Valley
DOB: Jun 30, 2002
Age now: 17
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 167 lbs
Kaytlyn Yaeckel
Missing Since: Mar. 5, 2019
Missing From: Vineland
Born: Sep. 17, 2002
Age Now: 17
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Blonde
Eye Color: Green
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 145 lbs
