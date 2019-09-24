These 9 teens from NJ have been missing since 2018 and 2019

Missing children from NJ (NCMEC)

While attention this past week was focused on finding 5-year-old Dulce Alavez, of Bridgeton, and Aviana Weaver, 17, of Westampton, who was safely located Monday,  there are still nine teenagers missing who disappeared in 2018 and 2019, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the State Police.

Call 800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or police if you have information about the missing children.

Davante Andrews (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Davante Andrews
Missing Since: April 7, 2019
Missing From: Newark
Born: Mar 30, 2004
Age now: 15
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Hair:Black
Eyes: Brown
Height: 6 fee 1 inch
Weight: 125 pounds

 

Elizabeth Bates (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Elizabeth Bates

Missing Since: Aug. 1, 2019
Missing From: Bridgewater
Born: Jun 6, 2002
Age now: 17
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Blonde
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 130 pounds

 

Naykwana Capers (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Naykwana Capers

Missing Since: Jun 2, 2018
Missing From: Paterson
Born: Nov 4, 2002
Age now: 16
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Weight: 149 lbs

 

Cristian Josue Cruz-Alvarado (State Police)

Cristian Josue Cruz-Alvarado 

Last Contact: April 7, 2019
Missing From: Middlesex County
Born: July 18, 2003
Age now: 16
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 110 lbs

 

Jose Choc Cucul (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Jose Choc Cucul

Missing Since: May 28, 2018
Missing From: North Bergen
Born: Dec. 4, 2003
Age now: 15
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5 feet
Weight: 165 lbs

 

Joyce Ludizaca (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Joyce Ludizaca
Missing Since: Sep. 14, 2019
Missing From: Paterson
Born: Feb 25, 2003
Age now: 16
Sex: Female
Race: Hispanic
Hair Color : Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5 feet 1 inch
Weight: 160 lbs

 

Yoni Vasquez Y. Vasquez (State Police)

Yoni Vasquez Y. Vasquez 

Last Contact: Feb. 27, 2019
Missing From: Union County
Born: March 5, 2003
Age now: 16
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 140 lbs

 

Jermasia Wright (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Jermasia Wright

Missing Since: May 3, 2019
Missing From: Long Valley
DOB: Jun 30, 2002
Age now: 17
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 167 lbs

 

Kaytlyn Yaeckel (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Kaytlyn Yaeckel

Missing Since: Mar. 5, 2019
Missing From: Vineland
Born: Sep. 17, 2002
Age Now: 17
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Blonde
Eye Color: Green
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 145 lbs

 

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

