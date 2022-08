NEWARK — The Newark police are asking for the public’s help to find a 58-year-old man with dementia and diabetes who went missing five days ago.

Luis Pacheo was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29 on Elwood Avenue. He was reported missing a day later.

His sister, Magda Martinez told NJ.com that this is not the first time Pacheo has gone missing because he’s a wanderer, but he always came home.

She said her brother left this time without a cell phone, money or identification. Family members have searched for him in shelters, parks, hospitals, and even Newark Penn Station, but no luck.

Police said Pacheo was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers. He may be in the area of Broadway, Mt. Prospect Avenue, and Bloomfield Avenue in Newark.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

