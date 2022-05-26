NJ authorities tell public to stop tipping them off to this child-and-van photo

BRIDGETON — Law enforcement has cleared one repeated photo tip as not related to the 2019 disappearance of young Dulce Alavez.
Authorities said they have been sent the same image, of a man and girl walking from the direction of a white van with its door open, a number of times.
After thorough investigation, they have not only ruled out any involvement in Alavez’s case but also have dismissed any connection to human trafficking.
The public was urged to keep sending potential leads.
“As always, we want to thank all of our community partners for sharing this and all information. We would also like to thank all of our law enforcement partners who assisted with investigating this information quickly," authorities said in an online update.
In April, Alavez's family gathered at the same park she disappeared from, to celebrate the girl's 8th birthday.
A $75,000 reward is still offered, for information leading to her whereabouts.
“Please continue to share any and all information, 100% anonymously, with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office," they added.
Tips can be shared here.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
