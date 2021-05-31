Millstone teen has been missing more than a week, NJ police say

State Police have asked for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl from Monmouth County who has been missing for more than week.

Natalee Perez, 13, of Millstone, was last seen in the North Philadelphia area on May 22, as captured on surveillance video in Logan Square shared by State Police on Sunday to the department's Facebook page.

State Police described the teen as a light-skinned Hispanic female, 5 feet 4 inches, 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

She is seen in the video from May 22 wearing an orange shirt, black pants, blue denim jacket, a pair of black sneakers and a black backpack with white lettering.

Anyone with information on the teenager's location has been asked to call the State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000, ext. 2554 or State Police Hamilton Station at 609-584-5000 ext. 5287.

