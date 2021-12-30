NJ’s missing persons list goes back to 1962 — have you seen any?

For more than two years, investigators in Cumberland County have been baffled by the disappearance of then-5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez from a park in Bridgeton.

Alavez's case has received sporadic attention since then, when there is an anniversary or when a potential new lead emerges, but the girl, who would now be 7, has never been found.

Yet she is just one of 89 people the New Jersey State Police are tracking on their Missing Persons List, a database that stretches back almost six decades.

Anyone can browse the list, and search by name, gender, county, or date of last contact.

Here are the names of the 89 individuals the NJSP classifies as missing, some of whose cases have been reported on by New Jersey 101.5 in the past.

If you have information on any of them, or would like a name added to the roster, contact the NJSP Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000, ext. 2554, or missingp@njsp.org.

New Jersey's missing persons — have you seen them?

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

