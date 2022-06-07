Police say endangered NJ woman, 29, has been missing over a week
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Authorities have asked for the public’s help in finding a township woman last seen over a week ago. She is considered to be an endangered missing person.
Shekinah D. Dover, 29, was reported missing to the Franklin Township Police Department by her mother on May 30 around 5 p.m., according to Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart.
Detectives have confirmed seeing her on surveillance video in Somerville a day earlier, May 29, around 2:45 p.m.
Dover was last seen walking on Grove Street towards Main Street.
As of Tuesday, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit was assisting the ongoing missing person’s investigation.
She has been described to police as 5 foot 8, 160 pounds — and was last seen wearing a sage green Nike hoodie sweatshirt, black leggings, burgundy flat shoes and a silver ring on her right finger.
Anyone with potential information on the woman’s whereabouts can contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app.
Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
