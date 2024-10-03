New Jersey wasting more taxpayer money on nonsense

Like most foolish, well-intentioned social engineering projects, somehow, our political leaders think throwing money and human behavior will somehow fix the problem.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Attorney General Matt Platkin announced their "No Hate in The Garden State" program this week.

It’s not nonsense to want to stop hatred. It certainly is nonsensical to think that a $750,000 ad campaign and $250,000 worth of “training” of law enforcement will solve the problem.

How about we have stricter penalties for all crimes, no matter the intent or the target? People have disliked or mistrusted people of other kinds since the beginning of time. It’s not right, and it’s a small minority of people in each group that do it.

And they should be made an example of so that others who also have ignorant, horrible thoughts might think twice before putting them into action. But throwing money at the problem and telling people to be nice to each other when there isn’t a serious consequence is just peeing in the wind.

Taxpayer money is transferred from the federal government to the state government to spend on feeding the beast that is the government. But people like Murphy and his attorney general can feel good in their safe and secure homes and positions knowing that they've done good for society when, in fact, they’ve done nothing.

Nothing will stem the rise in crime, whether it’s a so-called bias crime, or crime of opportunity, until a series of consequences are paid by the perpetrators.

Murphy and Platkin are fools, but those fools have our money and keep peeing it away. As noble a cause as it may be, it will have no effect on crime until there are serious consequences for ALL crimes.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

