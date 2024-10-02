Delicious new authentic restaurant in South Jersey

Just a couple of months ago, a new place opened up around the corner from where I live. All of a sudden, I noticed a lot of cars in front of this place that used to be an empty building for a while.

I slowed down to look at the sign and I noticed it was a new restaurant. It’s Crawdaddy’s Cajun restaurant. No, I’m not really familiar with Cajun food because I’ve never been to New Orleans and never had the opportunity to have authentic Cajun food. Wow, I didn't know what I was missing.

The owner Debbie is from Louisiana, and she cooks up some amazing Cajun dishes. Not to worry if you’re not sure if you like Cajun food. They have something for everyone, I mean everyone.

Right down to an Italian hoagie/sub, which in New Orleans is called a muffuletta. If you like Italian subs, you will LOVE this. I had their seafood gumbo on a Tuesday evening when they had the food truck out front.

I had never had seafood gumbo before, this was amazing. The flavor the consistency the heat. It was absolutely delicious and perfect.

They are open Wednesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner. CrawDaddy's Cajun can seat 60 people inside and can accommodate private parties in one of their rooms for up to 15 people. It’s BYOB and the place inside is super warm, cozy, and down home.

Their food truck is for hire anytime you want some amazing Cajun food to show up at your event or private party. Everything is 100% and delicious. If you’re curious and just wanna grab some takeout, look for their truck parked outside the restaurant on Tuesday nights.

Otherwise, you can call ahead to take out or save yourself a spot indoors. Crawdaddy‘s Cajun is on Tomlinson Mill Road in Medford. Worth the trip from anywhere.

Look for their colorful sign and definitely stop in.

They serve food from their food truck right out front every Tuesday afternoon til 5:30.

Crawdaddy's Cajun is nicely redone with plenty of parking in their lot.

Their food truck is available to travel to your private party or event.

It seats up to 60 people.

They have a separate room to accommodate private parties of up to 15 people.

Their menu is huge and varied.

There is something for everyone and every taste.

If you just want to try out their food truck, they have some of the best of what they serve inside.

The staff is super friendly and helpful too.

Try the seafood gumbo...amazing.

