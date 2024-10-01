The best town in each state — Guess which NJ town topped the list

New Jersey does not have any really large cities. Yes, there is Newark, Elizabeth, or Paterson, but they all have populations under 305,000. But we do have a ton of small towns in the Garden State.

There are so many that could make the list of best small towns in America. With our diverse population and wide range of landscapes and settings, there are endless choices for the best small town.

The YouTube channel "The World According to Briggs" surveyed its many subscribers and followers to see which is the best small town in each state in the country. So, whether it was mostly from residents or visitors, the survey came up with a really good choice. It's none other than Lambertville.

It's a historic, charming town in Hunterdon County on the banks of the Delaware River. Lambertville is packed with charming shops and restaurants and loads of artsy ambiance. To check out what they have to say about Lambertville and other great small towns in the country click here.

Looking south on the Lambertville-New Hope bridge.

It's an easy walk across the river to New Hope in Pennsylvania.

The Lambertville Station Inn is a great place to stay or host an event.

The Lambertville Station Restaurant is a great place for lunch or dinner.

It's a great walking town.

The historic old building was once the train station in town.

The interior is gorgeous.

You can dine outside weather permitting.

It's a great place to visit any time of year.

They're always renovating to make sure the town maintains its historic charm.

