40th annual Irish festival this coming weekend

The Ancient Order of Hibernians will hold its 40th Irish Festival this Friday and Saturday in Hamilton Square. While most festivals are a Saturday and Sunday affair, it makes sense to have a two-day festival in October on Friday night and during the day on Saturday.

With football being a big obsession in the fall, people don't have to miss their favorite teams playing on Sunday and of course, you have to get to church too. It's Friday night, 10/4, from 6-11 pm and Saturday, 10/5, from 1-9 pm, on the grounds of the Trenton AOH at 2419 Kuser Road in Hamilton Square, NJ.

Irish bands scheduled to appear are The Shantys and one of Philadelphia's most popular Irish bands, Jamison. Music will be continuous from 1:00 pm through 9:00 pm, with Birmingham 6 finishing the day on the patio.

Beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) will be available for purchase throughout the duration of the Festival. There will also be a SUPER 50/50 raffle, plus plenty of vendors will also be on hand.

Food vendors will once again be on hand to provide festival goers with many mouthwatering options. It's the area's longest-running Irish festival, and they're proud to announce once again that the festival has an expanded free children's area from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Saturday. There will be loads of activities for the kids, which include free pumpkin decorating for the first 75 kids.

For those who love Irish Dance, the festival will feature performances at Kotelnicki School of Irish Dance, a Traditional and Contemporary Irish Dance School. The award-winning Trenton AOH Monsignor Crean Pipes and Drums will also play during the day.

The festival is open to the public, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets, but no outside food or drinks. No pets but service animals are permitted. Admission is only $5, and children under 15 are free.

