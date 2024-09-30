There’s no place for hate in the Garden State, NJ officials say

✌ Officials launch new campaign against hate

✌ Bias incidents have skyrocketed in NJ recently

✌ State got over $1 million in federal funds for initiative

A new statewide initiative aims to help New Jersey communities push back against hate and let victims of bias crimes know they aren't alone.

The public awareness campaign "No Hate in the Garden State" was announced on Monday by Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

They'll be blasting the message on radio, TV, social media, and other forms of media. Officials hope it will raise awareness of bias incidents so that the public can learn about resources available to victims and be encouraged to report bias incidents to law enforcement.

"This is a problem that we must tackle head-on — because nobody deserves to live in fear because of who they are," said Gov. Phil Murphy.

Hoboken Police officers stand watch outside the United Synagogue of Hoboken Hoboken Police officers stand watch outside the United Synagogue of Hoboken (AP Photo/Ryan Kryska) loading...

Bias incidents skyrocketing in NJ

Bias incidents are on the rise in New Jersey, according to state data.

In 2020, the state recorded 1,447 bias incidents for the year. In just two years, that number rose to 2,211 incidents — an increase of 53%.

In 2024, there have already been around 1,800 reported bias incidents as of Aug. 31, according to the state's Bias Incident Dashboard.

"We will not, however, stand idly by in the face of this unacceptable trend,” said Platkin.

SEE ALSO: NJ mom who made viral TikTok videos killed crossing Route 17

FILE - New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin speaks during a news conference at his office, Dec. 12, 2023, in Trenton, N.J. Reports in New Jersey of hate crimes and other incidents of bias — like antisemitism and anti-Black behavior among others — climbed by 22% last year, according to preliminary data released Thursday, March 7, 2024, by the state's attorney general. (AP Photo/Mike Catalini, File) FILE - NJ Attorney General Matt Platkin speaks at his office in Trenton (AP Photo/Mike Catalini, File) loading...

$1 million for NJ No Hate campaign

The campaign is funded by federal dollars in grants awarded to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.

One $300,000 grant will be used to improve the reporting of bias incidents, including training programs for teachers, students, and parents.

Another $750,000 awarded by the DOJ will support the public awareness campaign.

The campaign also includes training for law enforcement and victim services professionals.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by. Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator